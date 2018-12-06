2 CT cops to appear in court on corruption charges
The 44-year-old sergeant and 35-year-old constable were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Unit earlier in the morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Philippi detectives are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon on charges of corruption.
The 44-year-old sergeant and 35-year-old constable were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Unit earlier in the morning.
The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “The arrest follows an investigation into a corruption complained stemming from an investigation of another criminal case by the two detectives. The provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula has expressed disappointment that those entrusted with the law get arrested for wrongdoing.”
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan lists challenges facing Eskom, leading to load shedding
-
Eskom has no choice but to continue with stage 2 load shedding
-
Ramaphosa accepts resignations of 4 SABC board members
-
Jason Rohde’s psychiatrist testifies in mitigation of sentence
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
[LISTEN] Why Trevor Noah’s grandmother doesn’t watch his show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.