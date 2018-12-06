2 CT cops to appear in court on corruption charges

The 44-year-old sergeant and 35-year-old constable were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Unit earlier in the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Philippi detectives are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon on charges of corruption.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “The arrest follows an investigation into a corruption complained stemming from an investigation of another criminal case by the two detectives. The provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula has expressed disappointment that those entrusted with the law get arrested for wrongdoing.”