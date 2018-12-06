2 CT Anti-Gang Unit officials arrested for theft to appear in court
The constables are facing charges of theft after they allegedly stole money from a residence they raided in Mitchells Plain last week.
CAPE TOWN - Two police officials from the Anti-Gang Unit are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Provincial police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said: “The complainant who resides in the same house lodged a complaint with the Anti-Gang Unit after the search had been concluded, and he complained that the cash in his safe had been removed.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
