2 CT Anti-Gang Unit officials arrested for theft to appear in court

The constables are facing charges of theft after they allegedly stole money from a residence they raided in Mitchells Plain last week.

CAPE TOWN - Two police officials from the Anti-Gang Unit are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The constables are facing charges of theft after they allegedly stole money from a residence they raided in Mitchells Plain last week.

Provincial police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said: “The complainant who resides in the same house lodged a complaint with the Anti-Gang Unit after the search had been concluded, and he complained that the cash in his safe had been removed.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)