Wildlife management regulation policies to be reviewed
The Environmental Affairs Department will establish a high-level panel to review policies and legislation guarding the trade, management and breeding of wildlife, including lions, elephants and rhino.
CAPE TOWN - Policies regulating wildlife management are set to be reviewed.
The Environmental Affairs Department will establish a high-level panel to review policies and legislation guarding the trade, management and breeding of wildlife including lions, elephants and rhino.
The department will evaluate and assess current practices and regulatory measures through public hearings, draft submissions, and the consideration of scientific evidence.
Spokesperson Albi Modise said: “It is important for us as government, that when we do that we work in collaboration with other key stakeholders [like] your NGOs, CBOs, research institutions, academic institutions and various community organisations. Lastly, because we realise that our job is to ensure that we work closely with all the different stakeholders.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
-
Anti-apartheid activist Alex Boraine dies
-
SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.