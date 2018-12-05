Wildlife management regulation policies to be reviewed

The Environmental Affairs Department will establish a high-level panel to review policies and legislation guarding the trade, management and breeding of wildlife, including lions, elephants and rhino.

CAPE TOWN - Policies regulating wildlife management are set to be reviewed.

The department will evaluate and assess current practices and regulatory measures through public hearings, draft submissions, and the consideration of scientific evidence.

Spokesperson Albi Modise said: “It is important for us as government, that when we do that we work in collaboration with other key stakeholders [like] your NGOs, CBOs, research institutions, academic institutions and various community organisations. Lastly, because we realise that our job is to ensure that we work closely with all the different stakeholders.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)