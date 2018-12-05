Vlakfontein murders: Delays in bail matter a concern for lawyers
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are applying for bail after being charged with masterminding the murders of four children and three women in their family home in Vlakfontein in October.
JOHANNESBURG – The bail application of two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family is expected to resume at the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The matter was postponed on Tuesday after one of the accused, Ernest Mabaso, apparently fell ill and had to be seen by a doctor.
Mabaso and Fita Khupe are applying for bail after being charged with masterminding the murders of four children and three women in their family home in Vlakfontein in October.
Lead investigator Banele Ndlovu is set to be cross-examined by the defence following his testimony that the pair shouldn't be granted bail because they are flight risks.
Mabaso's lawyer Makau Sekgatja says: “I’m sure even the community is restless as well. I’m sure they’re thinking my client is causing this delay. That’s another thing.”
Gerhard Landman is Khupe's lawyer and says he hopes this matter is concluded soon.
“I need to finalise my case by Thursday. We’ve agreed that we’ll do our heads of arguments and the magistrate will make the decision.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
-
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
-
CT family left devastated after boy bitten to death by dogs
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.