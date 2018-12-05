Vlakfontein murders: Delays in bail matter a concern for lawyers

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are applying for bail after being charged with masterminding the murders of four children and three women in their family home in Vlakfontein in October.

JOHANNESBURG – The bail application of two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family is expected to resume at the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The matter was postponed on Tuesday after one of the accused, Ernest Mabaso, apparently fell ill and had to be seen by a doctor.

Mabaso and Fita Khupe are applying for bail after being charged with masterminding the murders of four children and three women in their family home in Vlakfontein in October.

Lead investigator Banele Ndlovu is set to be cross-examined by the defence following his testimony that the pair shouldn't be granted bail because they are flight risks.

Mabaso's lawyer Makau Sekgatja says: “I’m sure even the community is restless as well. I’m sure they’re thinking my client is causing this delay. That’s another thing.”

Gerhard Landman is Khupe's lawyer and says he hopes this matter is concluded soon.

“I need to finalise my case by Thursday. We’ve agreed that we’ll do our heads of arguments and the magistrate will make the decision.”

