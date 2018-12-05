Unavailability of witnesses sees state capture commission halt work

The commission was meant to see the return of former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas back on the stand.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission has had to stop its work for the year as witnesses who were meant to testify have become unavailable while others have asked for a postponement of their appearance.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and Gupta-linked businessman Fana Hlongwana were meant to cross-examine Mentor and Jonas before the end of the year.

Jonas previously asked for a postponement, saying that he was out of the country working as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investor envoy.

The commission’s spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela says: “There will no longer be any hearings this year as the commission will now hear the evidence sometime early next year.”

He says the change has occurred because some of the witnesses who were going to testify have become unavailable while others asked for an opportunity to testify early next year in order to “cover more issues than they were initially going to cover if they testified this week.”

