U2, Coldplay top Forbes list of highest-paid musicians
The band’s earnings also included revenue from a new tour, “Experience + Innocence.”
LOS ANGELES – Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians on Tuesday thanks in part to the group’s successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.
That tour helped the band collect $118 million in pre-tax earnings from 1 June 2017, to June 1, 2018, the magazine said. The performances featured well-known hits from The Joshua Tree album including Where the Streets Have No Name, With or Without You and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.
The band’s earnings also included revenue from a new tour, Experience + Innocence.
British band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with $115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.
Billions of streams helped 27-year-old British singer Ed Sheeran finish third with $110 million. He was followed by Bruno Mars with $100 million and Katy Perry with $83 million.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate wedding at New Delhi reception
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 December 2018
-
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor
-
Einstein letter doubting God auctioned for $2.89m
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.