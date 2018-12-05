Two awaiting trial prisoners escape from Johannesburg court
It’s understood the pair escaped from the court on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear if they were armed.
JOHANNESBURG - Two awaiting trial prisoners have escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg where they were appearing.
It’s understood the pair escaped from the court on Wednesday afternoon and it’s unclear if they were armed.
Both suspects appeared on charges of murder.
“The escapees are Mongezi Mcunukelwa and Sbonelo Nkosingiphile Thwala. Both were facing a charge of murder,” says police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.
BREAKING Judges have been put on lockdown at the High Court in Johannesburg following a prisoner break there. More info to follow.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) December 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
