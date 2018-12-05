Transnet acting CEO working hard to root out corruption
Tau Morwe says Transnet has approached the courts to get back millions of rand from Trillian Asset Management and its subsidiary, Trillian Financial Advisory
CAPE TOWN – Transnet's acting group chief executive Tau Morwe says management is hard at work rooting out corruption within the parastatal.
The company is also in the process of recouping millions of rands from a Gupta-linked company, Trillian.
Last month, Treasury reported on its investigation into irregularities in the appointment and management of McKinsey, Trillian and Regiments Capital for which Transnet paid more than R3 billion.
Transnet acting group chief executive Morwe says the company has approached the courts to get back millions of rand from Trillian Asset Management and its subsidiary, Trillian Financial Advisory.
“We've already asked that the monies be returned, and on a daily basis we are dealing with issues of corruption within the organisation.”
In its forensic investigation, Treasury had found irregularities in the procurement process for 1,064 locomotives from China South Rail.
“I don't think we need all 1,064 [locomotives]. I've entered discussions with the original equipment manufacturers, China North Rail, China South Rail, Bombardier and so forth, to communicate the way forward.”
Morwe says there is also a plan in place to permanently fill several executive positions like that of chief financial officer.
