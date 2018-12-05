Traffic officials gear up for festive season road issues
The N3 Toll Concession has embarked on a two-day tour on one of South Africa’s largest and busiest highways.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are gearing up for the festive season with officers deployed along the N3 route in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the holiday season rush.
Roadblocks and break testing stops have been set up to corner errant motorists and unroadworthy vehicles.
The N3 Toll Concession’s Praveen Sunderlall said: “Make sure that the public transport, freight, light motor vehicles are all roadworthy. When travelling on the N3 that they can see this, this is not something for the show, this is really happening and it’s going to impact on people’s lives.”
The KZN metro police's Nalini Singh has urged motorists to abide by all road regulations.
“We see a lot of carnage on our roads when drivers do not take breaks and also they fail to adhere to road signs.”
