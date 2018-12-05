Traffic officials gear up for festive season road issues

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Traffic officials gear up for festive season road issues

The N3 Toll Concession has embarked on a two-day tour on one of South Africa’s largest and busiest highways.

Picture: @N3Route/Twitter.
Picture: @N3Route/Twitter.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic officials are gearing up for the festive season with officers deployed along the N3 route in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the holiday season rush.

The N3 Toll Concession has embarked on a two-day tour on one of South Africa’s largest and busiest highways.

Roadblocks and break testing stops have been set up to corner errant motorists and unroadworthy vehicles.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Praveen Sunderlall said: “Make sure that the public transport, freight, light motor vehicles are all roadworthy. When travelling on the N3 that they can see this, this is not something for the show, this is really happening and it’s going to impact on people’s lives.”

The KZN metro police's Nalini Singh has urged motorists to abide by all road regulations.

“We see a lot of carnage on our roads when drivers do not take breaks and also they fail to adhere to road signs.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA