Use anniversary of Madiba's death for introspection, says NMF

JOHANNESBURG – Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of former President Nelson Mandela.

Madiba died on this day in 2013 after a long illness.

Various events have been held this year to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation will host a dinner for journalists on Wednesday evening in memory of Mandela, while an anniversary walk and run will be held in Pretoria on Sunday.

The foundation says that South Africans must use the day to introspect and think about what Madiba would have done.

