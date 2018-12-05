Use anniversary of Madiba's death for introspection, says NMF
Local
Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of former President Nelson Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG – Today marks the fifth anniversary of the passing of former President Nelson Mandela.
Madiba died on this day in 2013 after a long illness.
Various events have been held this year to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation will host a dinner for journalists on Wednesday evening in memory of Mandela, while an anniversary walk and run will be held in Pretoria on Sunday.
The foundation says that South Africans must use the day to introspect and think about what Madiba would have done.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.