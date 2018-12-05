TKO winners to pocket R4m
Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC will battle it out for the R4 million in the final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday while the losing finalist will walk away with R1.5 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The prize money for the Telkom Knockout final winners has been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League, with a total purse of R14 million.
Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC will battle it out for the R4 million in the final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday while the losing finalist will walk away with R1.5 million. Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits have earned themselves R750,000 each for reaching the semifinal stage of the competition.
The Limpopo based side Baroka FC have also confirmed that whether they win their maiden cup title or not, the players and technical team will share half of the prize money they receive.
The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are chasing their first cup title since winning the Nedbank Cup in 2014 and will be hoping to end a five-year trophy drought.
