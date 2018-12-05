Susan Rohde’s children unable to mourn their mother's loss, court told
Sentencing proceedings are underway against property mogul Jason Rohde who was in November convicted of murdering Susan Rohde.
CAPE TOWN - A court has heard the children of wife killer Jason Rohde have been unable to mourn the loss of their mother Susan because they have been consumed by the criminal matter against their father.
Sentencing proceedings are underway against the property mogul who was in November convicted of murdering Susan Rohde while at a work function at the Spier Wine Estate in 2016.
He claimed she committed suicide because of his extramarital affair with a colleague, but the court found he tried to stage the crime scene.
Social worker Rian Perry has presented a report dealing with the impact of Susan's death on her children.
He had interviewed the couple’s three daughters.
One of the twins told him she felt her life had been turned upside down following their mother’s death.
The children say their mother was the core of their family.
The girls acknowledge they have yet to deal with her passing, but they are also scared of losing their father.
One of the children had told the social worker that thinking of her late mother brought up negative feelings because her death was associated with the murder trial against her father.
#JasonRohde Proceedings to start soon following an earlier delay due to loadshedding. Rohde brought back into the dock.SF pic.twitter.com/4aITT9Lwim— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Will Ramaphosa accept resignations of 3 SABC board members?
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
[OPINION] Silence a luxury in these times
-
AgriSA ‘concerned’ by Parliament adopting land report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.