Susan Rohde’s children unable to mourn their mother's loss, court told

CAPE TOWN - A court has heard the children of wife killer Jason Rohde have been unable to mourn the loss of their mother Susan because they have been consumed by the criminal matter against their father.

Sentencing proceedings are underway against the property mogul who was in November convicted of murdering Susan Rohde while at a work function at the Spier Wine Estate in 2016.

He claimed she committed suicide because of his extramarital affair with a colleague, but the court found he tried to stage the crime scene.

Social worker Rian Perry has presented a report dealing with the impact of Susan's death on her children.

He had interviewed the couple’s three daughters.

One of the twins told him she felt her life had been turned upside down following their mother’s death.

The children say their mother was the core of their family.

The girls acknowledge they have yet to deal with her passing, but they are also scared of losing their father.

One of the children had told the social worker that thinking of her late mother brought up negative feelings because her death was associated with the murder trial against her father.

#JasonRohde Proceedings to start soon following an earlier delay due to loadshedding. Rohde brought back into the dock.SF pic.twitter.com/4aITT9Lwim — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018

