Sibanye-Stillwater accuses Amcu of intimation during strike
Sibanye-Stillwater’s James Wellsted says Amcu has failed to be peaceful during their demonstration.
JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater has accused the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) of infringing on the rights of non-striking workers by threatening and intimidating them, leading to the deaths of three employees.
Workers affiliated to Amcu have been on strike since September.
They are demanding a R1,000 salary increase.
Unions including, the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity, abandoned their strike in October after accepting a R700 increase for the first two years and R825 for the third year.
Sibanye-Stillwater’s James Wellsted says that Amcu has failed to be peaceful during their demonstration.
“The strike had a lot of violence and threats had taken place and it’s clear that there’s a lot of intimidation and hostility between the different unions.”
He says negotiations will continue with the union in efforts to end the strike.
“Basically we had engaged the unions and with Amcu’s representatives and agreed on a certain construct of the offer and the Amcu leadership came back with significant changes they want to make to that offer and additional amounts.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
