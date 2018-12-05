Shamila Batohi: 'NPA will devote efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable'

The new National Director of Public Prosecutions says that she will not be distracted because the NPA has important work to do.

PRETORIA - The new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi has wasted no time in sending a stern warning to corrupt officials in government and the corporate sector, saying they will be prosecuted.

Batohi must first serve out her notice period at the International Criminal Court and will be formally welcomed to the office in February next year.

“Which includes, devoting our efforts to holding accountable those who have corrupted our institutions, who have betrayed the public good and the values of our Constitution for private gain, especially those in the most privileged positions of government and corporate power.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he chose Batohi because she met the requirements of a fit and proper person to hold the position.

He says the advocate has the required experience, conscientiousness and integrity.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)