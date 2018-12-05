Shamila Batohi: 'NPA will devote efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable'
The new National Director of Public Prosecutions says that she will not be distracted because the NPA has important work to do.
PRETORIA - The new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi has wasted no time in sending a stern warning to corrupt officials in government and the corporate sector, saying they will be prosecuted.
Batohi must first serve out her notice period at the International Criminal Court and will be formally welcomed to the office in February next year.
The new National Director of Public Prosecutions says she will not be distracted because the NPA has important work to do.
“Which includes, devoting our efforts to holding accountable those who have corrupted our institutions, who have betrayed the public good and the values of our Constitution for private gain, especially those in the most privileged positions of government and corporate power.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he chose Batohi because she met the requirements of a fit and proper person to hold the position.
He says the advocate has the required experience, conscientiousness and integrity.
WATCH: Shamila Batohi appointed new NDPP
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Batohi: 'Those who insist on frustrating the ends of justice won't be tolerated'
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
Political parties, civil groups welcome Batohi appointment as NDPP
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.