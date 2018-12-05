Sea Point synagogue badly damaged in fire

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Tuesday night and no injuries have been reported.

CAPE TOWN - A synagogue in Sea Point has been badly damaged in a fire.

A resident explains what she saw: “What was unbelievable was seeing them go into the fire to rescue our religious artefacts, our books, Torahs and all prayer artefacts.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)