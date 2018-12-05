Sea Point synagogue badly damaged in fire

Political parties, civil groups welcome Batohi appointment as NDPP
Politics
Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Tuesday night and no injuries have been reported.
CAPE TOWN - A synagogue in Sea Point has been badly damaged in a fire.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Tuesday night and no injuries have been reported.
A resident explains what she saw: “What was unbelievable was seeing them go into the fire to rescue our religious artefacts, our books, Torahs and all prayer artefacts.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.