Sanef alarmed by national lotteries’ request for SSA to investigate journalists

The media body says the call has been made against the backdrop of ongoing investigative work by a group of journalists into corruption in the grants to lottery-funded projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it’s alarmed by a request from the National Lotteries Commission chairperson Alfred Nevhutanda that the State Security Agency (SSA) investigate journalists.

The media body says the call has been made against the backdrop of ongoing investigative work by a group of journalists into corruption in the multimillion-rand grants to lottery-funded projects.

Nevhutanda recently told Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee he had learnt that the lotteries computers had been hacked and journalists were allegedly being paid to write false stories aimed at bringing down the organisation.

He offered no proof to back these allegations.

He’s requested that the spy agencies be brought in to probe how the journalists attainted their information.

Sanef's Janet Heard says this is an unnecessary attack on the media.

“There are serious allegations made against the National Lotteries Commission and it seems that they’re deflecting and looking at the messenger. It’s very worrying that they would think to bring in the State Security Agency.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)