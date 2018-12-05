Sacci calls on police to act against criminals attacking businesses
The organisation has condemned the trashing of different Vodacom outlets around the country by people wearing EFF regalia and claiming to be defending the party.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Chamber of Industry and Commerce (Sacci) has called on the police to take decisive action against criminals who attack and vandalise business properties.
The organisation has condemned the trashing of different Vodacom outlets around the country by people wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia and claiming to be defending the party.
The attacks came after last week's Vodacom journalist awards in which a presentation was given depicting EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as enemies of democracy.
The organisation says such attacks are a set back for businesses and the country's economy.
Sacci CEO Alan Mukoki said: “We have called upon the political parties, whether it’s the EFF or any other party leadership to condemn those particular people who are using their name to do what they did.”
The @EFFSouthAfrica is a cancer to this country. There is no intellectual dialogue, there is ONLY insults, threats and attacks. Their leadership promotes it and their supporters implement it. Look at this Vodacom shop after the EFF attacked it. No condemnation by leadership. pic.twitter.com/yq9yLqqTOR— Renaldo Gouws (@RenaldoGouws) December 2, 2018
