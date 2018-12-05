SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations

The resignation letters of some SABC board members have provided an insight into the deep disagreements over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn.

Their resignations come as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the SABC.

The minister wrote a letter to the board over the weekend in which she declared her intention to stop engaging with the board as it was determined to forge ahead with retrenchments.

In her resignation letter, Kweyama says she is resigning from the board to focus on other responsibilities.

But Krish Naidoo seems to be in support of Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, saying in his resignation letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the inability of some board members to understand the difference between corporate independence, accountability and political interference has led to a breakdown in the relationship with the minister.

He says the public broadcaster has a pressing issue of a lack of funds which requires immediate attention.

Eyewitness News is also in possession of John Matisonn’s resignation letter.

In it, he says that he is unable to agree with the current board’s direction and its failure or appreciate the oversight role of Parliament, adding that his endeavors to persuade the board to suspend retrenchments have not been accepted.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)