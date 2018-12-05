SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
The resignation letters of some SABC board members have provided an insight into the deep disagreements over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.
JOHANNESBURG – The resignation letters of some SABC board members have provided an insight into the deep disagreements over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.
Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn.
Their resignations come as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the SABC.
The minister wrote a letter to the board over the weekend in which she declared her intention to stop engaging with the board as it was determined to forge ahead with retrenchments.
In her resignation letter, Kweyama says she is resigning from the board to focus on other responsibilities.
But Krish Naidoo seems to be in support of Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, saying in his resignation letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the inability of some board members to understand the difference between corporate independence, accountability and political interference has led to a breakdown in the relationship with the minister.
He says the public broadcaster has a pressing issue of a lack of funds which requires immediate attention.
Eyewitness News is also in possession of John Matisonn’s resignation letter.
In it, he says that he is unable to agree with the current board’s direction and its failure or appreciate the oversight role of Parliament, adding that his endeavors to persuade the board to suspend retrenchments have not been accepted.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
CT family left devastated after boy bitten to death by dogs
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Batohi: 'Those who insist on frustrating the ends of justice won't be tolerated'
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
Sea Point synagogue badly damaged in fire
-
SA motorists welcome fuel price drop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.