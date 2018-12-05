SA diplomats to hold memorial for late Mendi Msimang
Msimang, a former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general, passed away on Monday and is set to be laid to rest on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – South African diplomats will hold a memorial service in honour of the late Mendi Msimang on Wednesday.
He served as the country's high commissioner in London from 1995 to 1998, one of the country's first after the historic democratic elections in 1994.
The former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general, who was the widower of the late Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, died following a long illness.
He’s been widely described by many as a selfless freedom fighter and committed father.
Family spokesperson Hlula Msimang says: “A very humble soul but very wise indeed. But also, we take from him the message of commitment to the course of his people to serving the country and to doing everything possible in that pursuit.”
Msimang will receive a special official funeral on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy.
