PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 4 December are as follows:

Powerball results: 5, 13, 20, 33, 34 PB: 6

PowerballPlus results: 7, 10, 13, 39, 45 PB: 5

