Political parties, civil groups welcome Batohi appointment as NDPP
The African National Congress’ Pule Mabe says the appointment of Shamila Batohi is the beginning of a new era for the NPA.
JOHANNESBURG - The appointment of Shamila Batohi as the new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head has been widely welcomed by political parties and civil society organisations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Batohi has the experience and the integrity to take over the reins at the institution.
The African National Congress’ Pule Mabe says the appointment of Batohi is the beginning of a new era for the NPA.
“We indeed have no doubt that this appointment marks a new era in our efforts to strengthen the criminal justice system characterised by a robust and incorruptible prosecution authority.”
WATCH: Shamila Batohi appointed new NDPP
The Democratic Alliance’s Nicole Mirkin says they expect her to investigate the president.
“She needs to ensure that the donation from the controversial Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson, to President Ramaphosa’s campaign fund is investigated and if necessary, prosecuted without fear or favour.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters has noted the appointment, saying that it will closely monitor all prosecutorial decisions under her.
EFF Statement on the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) pic.twitter.com/MU2ZcxRusj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 4, 2018
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution says it hopes that Batohi will return stability, public confidence and credibility to the NPA, while the General Council of the Bar says it welcomes the fact that a credible and open process was used to select the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions).
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
