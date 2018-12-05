Oil prices skid amid global stock market slump, swelling US supply
International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 per barrel at 0240 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.1% from their last close.
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by swelling United States (US) inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China’s government warned of increasing economic headwinds.
International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 per barrel at 0240 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.1% from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.64 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1%, from their last close.
Oil prices were pressured by a weekly report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) that said US crude inventories rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 30 November, to 448 million barrels, in a sign that US oil markets are in a growing glut.
Official US government oil production and inventory data is due later on Wednesday.
More broadly, the slide in US oil followed a tumble in global stock markets on Tuesday, with investors worried about the threat of a widespread economic slowdown.
Key to the global economic outlook will be whether the US and China can resolve their trade disputes. Washington and Beijing announced a 90-day truce last weekend, during which neither side will further increase punitive import tariffs.
But US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to place “major tariffs” on Chinese goods imported into the United States if his administration didn’t reach a desirable deal with Beijing.
In an unusual move, China’s state council on Wednesday issued guidance to support employment as the economy slows, saying the country should pay “high attention” to the impact on employment from increasing economic headwinds.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in its 2019 economic outlook, published on Tuesday, that “most major economies are likely to see decelerating activity”, although it added that “a steady stream of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures” was expected to stem the slowdown.
The bank said it expected Brent and WTI prices to average $70 and $59 per barrel respectively in 2019.
Brent and WTI have averaged $72.80 and $66.10 per barrel so far this year.
Popular in World
-
IMF's Lagarde urges US, others to reject 'dystopian' path
-
PM May suffers setbacks as Brexit debate starts in Parliament
-
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor
-
FifaGate: Guatemala ex-football boss's guilty plea revealed
-
Macron makes U-turn on fuel-tax increases in face of 'yellow vest' protests
-
Chanel sheds crocodile and snake skin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.