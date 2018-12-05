Numsa workers accused of killing security guard
D&K Management Consultants says a security guard was doused with petrol and set alight in Springs on Tuesday while on site conducting his duties.
JOHANNESBURG - A security company tasked with keeping peace during the ongoing strike in the plastic sector has accused the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) workers of murdering one of its employees.
D&K Management Consultants managing director Kyle Condon says a security guard was doused with petrol and set alight in Springs on Tuesday while on site conducting his duties.
He says they have reported the incident to the police.
“I think the industry can’t come to terms and I also think [there are] certain agitators within Numsa crowds who’ve got a political agenda to show how strong they are, but how do you kill an innocent person who has nothing to do with the industry itself. It’s just disgusting.”
The Numsa-led strike in the plastic sector has been underway for the past six weeks, with the union demanding a 15% wage increase and better working conditions.
But the Plastics Convertors Association of South Africa says it cannot afford their demands.
Attempts to reach Numsa have been unsuccessful.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
