Numsa workers accused of killing security guard

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Numsa workers accused of killing security guard

D&K Management Consultants says a security guard was doused with petrol and set alight in Springs on Tuesday while on site conducting his duties.

FILE: Numsa-affiliated workers protest against the RAF. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
FILE: Numsa-affiliated workers protest against the RAF. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A security company tasked with keeping peace during the ongoing strike in the plastic sector has accused the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) workers of murdering one of its employees.

D&K Management Consultants managing director Kyle Condon says a security guard was doused with petrol and set alight in Springs on Tuesday while on site conducting his duties.

He says they have reported the incident to the police.

“I think the industry can’t come to terms and I also think [there are] certain agitators within Numsa crowds who’ve got a political agenda to show how strong they are, but how do you kill an innocent person who has nothing to do with the industry itself. It’s just disgusting.”

The Numsa-led strike in the plastic sector has been underway for the past six weeks, with the union demanding a 15% wage increase and better working conditions.

But the Plastics Convertors Association of South Africa says it cannot afford their demands.

Attempts to reach Numsa have been unsuccessful.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA