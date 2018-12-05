NSFAS says it is in a better position to assist students in 2019
CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it’s in a better position to assist struggling students next year than it was this year.
The scheme was placed under administration in August and applications were put on hold, to clear a backlog in payments dating back to 2017.
Over 400,000 applications have been received for next year, more than a quarter of which have already met the criteria for financing.
NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen says that forensic investigations will be needed to identify those responsible for the scheme’s near collapse.
He says the focus, for now, is making sure that students receive their grants in the new year.
“We are much more ready for 2019 than before, so the students can know upfront and for what courses.”
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says assistance to institutions in administering the grants is having positive results.
“We thought disbursing upfront payment was addressing the problem, only to discover later that those funds are sitting and they are not moving, because the proper processes are not being carried through.”
Students will be informed in early January whether their applications for funding have been successful.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
