No SAPS officer is above the law, says WC top cop Jula
This comes after two officers who were arrested on Tuesday for stealing money.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says that no South African Police Service member is above the law.
Two officers have been arrested on Tuesday. They are part of the anti-gang operation in Mitchells Plain.
Two constables are accused of stealing money.
Jula had this warning for wayward officials: “This action is sending a very stern message to any elements that are rotten and who want to taint the good name of the Anti-Gang Unit. The Anti-Gang Unit shall not be infiltrated with any members whose intentions are to perpetrate crime.”
