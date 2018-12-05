No SAPS officer is above the law, says WC top cop Jula

This comes after two officers who were arrested on Tuesday for stealing money.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says that no South African Police Service member is above the law.

Two officers have been arrested on Tuesday. They are part of the anti-gang operation in Mitchells Plain.

Two constables are accused of stealing money.

Jula had this warning for wayward officials: “This action is sending a very stern message to any elements that are rotten and who want to taint the good name of the Anti-Gang Unit. The Anti-Gang Unit shall not be infiltrated with any members whose intentions are to perpetrate crime.”

