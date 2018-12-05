New NDPP Batohi urged to uphold Constitution to avoid political interference

The Law Society says that Shamila Batohi has the urgent task of restoring credibility to the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG – The Law Society of South Africa says the newly appointed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss should uphold the Constitution at all times to avoid political interference.

Shamiela Batohi was appointed to the position by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

She will only formally take office in February next year after serving her notice period at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Law Society says Batohi has the urgent task of restoring credibility to the organisation.

Co-chairperson Mvuzo Notyesi says Batohi's lack of a political background works in her favour.

“People will try to do whatever, but as a leader, you must be able to remain independent whilst you listen to everyone and don’t come pre-judgment. Don’t judge people. Deal with the facts they present to you.”

