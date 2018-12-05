Nelson Mandela Foundation pays tribute to Alex Boraine

The 87-year-old died at his home in Constantia on Wednesday morning, exactly five years after the death of Nelson Mandela.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has sent its condolences to the family of the late anti-apartheid activist Dr Alex Boraine.

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said: “Boraine played his part in trying to find a path towards a more reconciled South Africa. His passing is now connected to other legendary South Africans, Nelson Mandela who died today [five years ago] and the other one who was born on this day [in 1924] Robert Sobukwe.”

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu says Boraine was a true gentleman who loved his country, an admired colleague and a dear friend.

Tutu visited Boraine at his Constantia home last Thursday.

The arch says Boraine was more than a right-hand man and says he could not have managed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission without him.

