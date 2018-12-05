NCOP to debate on adopting land expropriation report

This comes after the National Assembly adopted the same report on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will on Wednesday morning deliberate and adopt Parliament’s report calling for land expropriation without compensation.

Following a two-hour debate, 209 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of adopting the report while 91 opposed it.

The constitutional review committee’s report was adopted by the National Assembly just a couple of hours after the Democratic Alliance threatened to take Parliament to court.

The opposition party says that it will approach the Constitutional Court should both houses of Parliament adopt the report.

But MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a constitutional amendment.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli says: “There are no abstentions, 91 'no' votes and there are 209 'yes' votes.”

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu will on Thursday take the matter forward by formally tabling a motion for the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee to deal with the actual amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

