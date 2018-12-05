NCOP adopts land expropriation report
The concurrence means the matter is now a duly adopted resolution of Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has agreed that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to make expropriation of land without compensation more explicit.
This follows the National Assembly's adoption of the report on Tuesday. The African National Congress, with the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters and other smaller parties, managed to garner enough numbers to pass the report.
The adoption of the report follows a marathon 10 months of public hearings and debates on the desirability of amending the Constitution.
Tuesday was described as a historic day in the National Assembly where MPs agreed to amend the Bill of Rights for the first time in democratic South Africa.
