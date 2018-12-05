N3 Toll Concession highlights jump in road death toll on route in 2018

According to the N3 Toll Concession’s Miles Le Roux, at least a hundred crashes occur per month on this busy toll route that stretches from Heidelberg to Durban.

JOHANNESBURG – As the festive season approaches nearly 1,000 people have been killed on the N3 toll route between January and October this year.

The N3 route is one of the largest and busiest roads in the country.

The N3 Toll Concession has embarked on a two-day tour from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal, highlighting some of the issues and problems that impact on its operations.

“From January to October 2018, compared to 2017, our crashes have increased from 888 to 999.”

Le Roux says heavy vehicles account for the majority of the crashes.

The N3 Concession has also raised concerns about the amount of litter on this road which also includes alcohol bottles. It says it collects over 4,000 bags of litter a month.

The toll concession says it will be working with law and enforcement agencies over this festive to ensure motorists adhere to the rules of the road.

