Msimanga wants to scrap e-tolls as sign of real leadership

DA members marched to David Makhura’s office in Newtown to put pressure on him to take stronger action to ensure the controversial system does not exist for much longer.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says if Premier David Makhura really cared about residents he would lodge an intergovernmental dispute with the finance and transport ministers to have e-tolls scrapped.

DA members marched to Makhura’s office in Newtown on Wednesday to put pressure on him to take stronger action to ensure the controversial system does not exist for much longer.

Last month, the African National Congress and South African Communist Party in Gauteng marched to the Union Buildings to ask president Cyril Ramaphosa to scrap e-tolls.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Transport Minister Blade Nzimande are insisting residents must pay their e-toll debt.

Msimanga says the ANC will be punished in next year’s elections if the system is not done away with.

“You’ll say to the minister of finance, you’ll say to the minister of roads and transport, the people of Gauteng don’t want this system. It is doable, it was done in the Western Cape. Helen Zille stood up and fought for the people of the Western Cape.”