[LISTEN] Why Trevor Noah’s grandmother doesn’t watch his show
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Xolani Gwala speaks to Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn about a viral video of Trevor Noah and his grandmother Nomalizo Frances in her Soweto home.
JOHANNESBURG - Comedian Trevor Noah has filmed his visit to grandmother Nomalizo Frances’s place in Soweto.
The Daily Show host goes down memory lane talking about the roads he used to travel on, the streets he used to play on and how it was dangerous for him to be outside because he had such a white complexion.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Xolani Gwala speaks to Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn about a viral video of Noah and his grandmother Frances which was taken during the comedian's visit in Soweto.
For more information listen to the audio above.
WATCH: Trevor Noah visits his grandmother
Visiting my Grans in South Africa
While I was in South Africa I popped into my Grans place to say hi and she was kind enough to let you come with...Posted by Trevor Noah on Monday, 3 December 2018
