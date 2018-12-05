[LISTEN] Understanding the events unfolding at SABC

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird who has called on the president to save the SABC from crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - There seems to be a collapse at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) again, this is on the back of some board member resignations.

Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo, and John Matterson.

Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to William Bird, executive director at Media Monitoring Africa, who has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to save the SABC from the crisis.

“If the SABC fails, which if the board collapses, all quality will deteriorate. That ultimately isn’t going to be good for any broadcaster in South Africa.”

