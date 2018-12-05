[LISTEN] Bo-Kaap heritage site process a double-edged sword?
CapeTalk | Osman Shaboodien, the chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic Association, chats to Kieno Kammies over the latest developments in the fight against the gentrification of the area.
CAPE TOWN - Last month, Bo-Kaap residents clashed with the police over the gentrification developments in the area.
Residents tried to stop construction vehicles from entering the area, resulting in four people being arrested for public violence.
However, there now seems to be some relief for Bo-Kaap residents.
The City of Cape Town intervened, calling for a halt of the developments in the area.
Mayor Dan Plato said that they would consider getting accreditation for the area’s heritage site to maintain and protect it.
Osman Shaboodien the chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic Association said: “We are quite happy with the city coming to its senses.”
He said that Bo-Kaap was well-known for its heritage site and wouldn’t allow for it to be demolished by gentrification.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Back at square one: SABC rocked by board member resignations
-
[LISTEN] Jonathan Jansen concerned over new university admission requirements
-
[LISTEN] Makhura: 'Governing Gauteng is not like governing any other province'
-
[LISTEN] Sarb's Lesetja Kganyago opens up about his money
-
[LISTEN] Does De Lille’s new party stand a chance at the polls?
-
[LISTEN] After the party: Global Citizen festival goers mugged after concert
-
[PODCAST] Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 with Nomzamo Mbatha
-
[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips
-
[LISTEN] Does muti actually work?
-
[LISTEN] Corporal punishment: Discipline or abuse?
-
EWN's top 2018 audio clips: From Jacob Zuma to Adam Catzavelos & more
-
[LISTEN] Health Minister addresses NHI critics following document leak
-
[LISTEN] How will national minimum wage work in practice?
-
[LISTEN] 10 days paternity leave for dads a 'baby step' in right direction
-
[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel
-
[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?
-
[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?
-
[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money
-
[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
-
[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
-
[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
-
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.