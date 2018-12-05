Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Bo-Kaap heritage site process a double-edged sword?

| Osman Shaboodien, the chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic Association, chats to Kieno Kammies over the latest developments in the fight against the gentrification of the area.

CAPE TOWN - Last month, Bo-Kaap residents clashed with the police over the gentrification developments in the area.

Residents tried to stop construction vehicles from entering the area, resulting in four people being arrested for public violence.

However, there now seems to be some relief for Bo-Kaap residents.

The City of Cape Town intervened, calling for a halt of the developments in the area.

Mayor Dan Plato said that they would consider getting accreditation for the area’s heritage site to maintain and protect it.

Osman Shaboodien the chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic Association said: “We are quite happy with the city coming to its senses.”

He said that Bo-Kaap was well-known for its heritage site and wouldn’t allow for it to be demolished by gentrification.

Listen to the audio above for more.

