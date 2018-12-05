[LISTEN] Back at square one: SABC rocked by board member resignations
Radio 702 | Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications says that there is a leadership crisis at the SABC.
JOHANNESBURG - Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications talks about the latest developments at the SABC after three board members tendered their resignations.
Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.
Their resignations come as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the SABC.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Bo-Kaap heritage site process a double-edged sword?
-
[LISTEN] Jonathan Jansen concerned over new university admission requirements
-
[LISTEN] Makhura: 'Governing Gauteng is not like governing any other province'
-
[LISTEN] Sarb's Lesetja Kganyago opens up about his money
-
[LISTEN] Does De Lille’s new party stand a chance at the polls?
-
[LISTEN] After the party: Global Citizen festival goers mugged after concert
-
[PODCAST] Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 with Nomzamo Mbatha
-
[LISTEN] Parents show support for David Beckham kissing daughter on the lips
-
[LISTEN] Does muti actually work?
-
[LISTEN] Corporal punishment: Discipline or abuse?
-
EWN's top 2018 audio clips: From Jacob Zuma to Adam Catzavelos & more
-
[LISTEN] Health Minister addresses NHI critics following document leak
-
[LISTEN] How will national minimum wage work in practice?
-
[LISTEN] 10 days paternity leave for dads a 'baby step' in right direction
-
[LISTEN] Yanga Sobetwa on investing 'Idols' winnings & inspiring through gospel
-
[LISTEN] Medical aids to struggle to survive NHI?
-
[LISTEN] Is SA ready for a fourth industrial revolution?
-
[LISTEN] Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks success and money
-
[LISTEN] Building a career without qualifications
-
[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
-
[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
-
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children
-
[LISTEN] Legendary SA actor John Kani on 'The Lion King' role
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.