[LISTEN] Back at square one: SABC rocked by board member resignations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

[LISTEN] Back at square one: SABC rocked by board member resignations

| Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications says that there is a leadership crisis at the SABC.

JOHANNESBURG - Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications talks about the latest developments at the SABC after three board members tendered their resignations.

Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Their resignations come as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the SABC.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA