[LISTEN] Back at square one: SABC rocked by board member resignations

Radio 702 | Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications says that there is a leadership crisis at the SABC.

JOHANNESBURG - Hlengiwe Mkhie, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications talks about the latest developments at the SABC after three board members tendered their resignations.

Eyewitness News has seen the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn over retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Their resignations come as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the SABC.

