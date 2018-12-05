Popular Topics
Lawyer for accused in Vlakfontein murders case worried about delays in bail bid

Their case was postponed again on Tuesday at the Protea Magistrates Court due to Ernest Mabaso's ill health.

Ernest Mabaso at his second court appearance on 12 November 2018 in the Lenasia Magistrates Court. Mabaso faces charges of murder, rape and theft. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Ernest Mabaso at his second court appearance on 12 November 2018 in the Lenasia Magistrates Court. Mabaso faces charges of murder, rape and theft. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer for murder accused Ernest Mabaso is worried about delays in his client's bail application.

The 27-year-old Mabaso and Fita Khupe are accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein and burying the bodies inside the family's home in October.

Their case was postponed again on Tuesday at the Protea Magistrates Court due to Mabaso's ill health.

He faces additional rape charges.

Mabaso's lawyer Makau Sekgatja says Tuesday's postponement was to allow his client to be seen by a doctor.

“We’re worried with the delays as this is frustrating us. From the time of the load shedding and now this. It’s a delay but as much as we’re worried, I can’t proceed with the matter whereas my client is sick.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

