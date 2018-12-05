Justice committee rejects request to expedite Mkhwebane's removal

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen made submissions to the committee requesting it starts a process of removing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice portfolio committee has rejected a request to expedite proceedings to remove the Public Protector from office.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen made submissions to the committee requesting it starts a process of removing Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The DA accuses Mkhwebane of incompetence, citing as evidence adverse findings against her in two court matters and her report on the Vrede Dairy Farm which has been taken upon review.

The committee might have rejected the request by the official opposition but among some Member of Parliament, questions remain about Mkhwebane’s competence.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Thilivhali Mulaudzi wants to know why Mkhwebane's Estina dairy report failed to investigate politicians implicated in state capture.

“The question was asked why on her report she only entertained the government officials and the people who were working in the farm without touching the politicians such as former MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and the former Premier Ace Magashule.”

It was Steenhuisen who initially requested the committee begin the process to remove Mkhwebane, but there’s a parallel process underway in the North Gauteng High Court also spearheaded by the DA.

The majority of committee members agree the matter is essentially a legal issue; one that Parliament should not get itself entangled in.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)