Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview

Some social media users say that Rupert’s comments had racial undertones and tribalism among others.

FILE: SA businessman Johann Rupert. Picture: Wikipedia Commons
FILE: SA businessman Johann Rupert. Picture: Wikipedia Commons
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Businessman Johann Rupert has received backlash on social media for undermining black people during an interview with the chairperson of the MSG Afrika Group Given Mkhari.

The pair sat down for an hour-long interview on Tuesday night to speak about various issues, including Rupert’s views on the state of the country.

During the interview, Rupert mentioned that some of his ancestors who died in concentration camps were driven and studied and were not obsessed with lavish lifestyles, driving flashy cars and going to nightclubs.

Now, some social media users say that Rupert’s comments had racial undertones and tribalism among others.

During the interview, Rupert also said he's was not opposed to the expropriation of land without compensation but to how it will be done.

“I don’t think we’ll ever have peace unless there’s a proper redistribution. I wouldn’t say land, I’d say property and that we grow the economy at such a rate, which is we’re going to have to grow it 5%.”

