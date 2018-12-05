Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
Some social media users say that Rupert’s comments had racial undertones and tribalism among others.
JOHANNESBURG – Businessman Johann Rupert has received backlash on social media for undermining black people during an interview with the chairperson of the MSG Afrika Group Given Mkhari.
The pair sat down for an hour-long interview on Tuesday night to speak about various issues, including Rupert’s views on the state of the country.
During the interview, Rupert mentioned that some of his ancestors who died in concentration camps were driven and studied and were not obsessed with lavish lifestyles, driving flashy cars and going to nightclubs.
During the interview, Rupert also said he's was not opposed to the expropriation of land without compensation but to how it will be done.
“I don’t think we’ll ever have peace unless there’s a proper redistribution. I wouldn’t say land, I’d say property and that we grow the economy at such a rate, which is we’re going to have to grow it 5%.”
According to #JohannRupert black people are lazy!?— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) December 4, 2018
Tell that to the MILLIONS that will be at Bree taxi rank, Mamelodi station, the factory floor, the retail store & sitting like sardines in deathtrap taxis risking their lives daily.
Yes: That’s how lazy we are.#RupertONPOWER
"The Afrikaaners studied and saved money... they didn't buy BMWs and hang around Taboo..." - #JohannRupert #RupertOnPOWER #ChairmansConversation pic.twitter.com/fHykzUS4UL— Thobeka-Rare Magcai (@Thobeka_Rare) December 4, 2018
Given,I’m sorry, you gave #JohannRupert a platform for him to insult black people. He was arrogant and racist and you didn’t challenge him. You were way too respectful of him. His friends in business (and the Jabus he kept referencing) should be ashamed to be associated with him.— Nondzaba (@NxadaKaXesibe) December 5, 2018
... at the very least, now we know who Johann is, and that according to him Vendas and Xhosas are corrupt. #JohannRupert #RupertONPOWER— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) December 4, 2018
