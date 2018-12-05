Home Affairs Dept relaxes document requirements for child travellers

The Department of Home Affairs said enforcing strict provisions was aimed at curbing child trafficking which has cost the country billions in lost tourist revenue.

PRETORIA - With immediate effect, South African authorities have relaxed some the requirements for children travelling into and out of the country.

The statement from the department on Wednesday says foreign children from countries requiring visas or with passports giving particulars of parents will not have to supply documentation like unabridged birth certificates.

Travellers are urged, nevertheless, to carry the documents which may be required in certain circumstances, for example, children from countries exempt from visa requirements in South Africa.

South African children travelling abroad will not need documentation if their parents are listed in their passports.

To meet requirements of the Children Act, the permission of both parents is required for a child leaving the country, so an affidavit must be produced from a parent not accompany that child.

