Group questions City of CT’s decision to declare Bo-Kaap heritage zone
The City of Cape Town on Tuesday decided to approve a public participation process in a proposal to designate the region as a Heritage Protection Overlay Zone.
CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap Civic Association says its sceptical of the City of Cape Town’s latest decision to protect the heritage of the Bo-Kaap.
Once this gets approved, it doesn’t mean no development can take place in the area, but it will require the city to first consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the area.
This matter has been coming on since 2013 when it was first proposed in a sub-council meeting.
“We’re sceptical about it because why wait for another two years? Is it because you want to allow the other plans to go through and allow for more development in the area?” says Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien.
LISTEN: BO-Kaap heritage site process a double-edged sword?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
