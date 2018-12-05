GlobalCitizen: Sasol garage fell outside SAPS security plan, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed sympathy to the victims and has urged them to lay criminal complaints.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is now responding to the chaotic and criminal scenes that played out after the Global Citizen Festival, claiming the Sasol garage, where most of those crimes were committed, fell outside of the police’s security plan.

Scores of festival goers have shared their horrific experiences in and around the FNB Stadium following Sunday’s event.

Many were mugged and harassed by thugs with initally seven people having been arrested in connection with these crimes.

The minister has told a briefing in Cape Town that police were not visible in the vicinity.

“Thus far, 15 suspects have been arrested for the various crime. We’ve also called on all police stations not to turn anyone who wants to open a case away,” says Cele.

#GlobalCitizen Police Minister Bheki Cele responding to crime and security breaches at Sunday’s concert. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018

The star-studded event was marred by a lack of security, with revellers describing harrowing scenes as criminals demanding belongings from some and stabbed others who were trying to catch their lifts home.

Many say police were either not on hand to help or simply turned a blind eye.

Cele expressed sympathy to the victims and has urged them to lay criminal complaints.

#GlobalCitizen #Cele says 260 police officers were deployed to the stadium precinct and eight security companies with plus or minus 2000 personnel on duty.



He says the police operation lasted until 7am on Monday and they dispersed from the venue at 11am pic.twitter.com/uc5DxTH4uf — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) December 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) has said all those involved in the execution of the Global Citizen Festival failed in their mandate to provide safety.

But Big Concerts’ Justin Van Wyk says that by law, the police is responsible for providing safety.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)