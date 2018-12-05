#GlobalCitizen: Sasol garage fell outside SAPS security plan, says Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed sympathy to the victims and has urged them to lay criminal complaints.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is now responding to the chaotic and criminal scenes that played out after the Global Citizen Festival, claiming the Sasol garage, where most of those crimes were committed, fell outside of the police’s security plan.
Scores of festival goers have shared their horrific experiences in and around the FNB Stadium following Sunday’s event.
Many were mugged and harassed by thugs with initally seven people having been arrested in connection with these crimes.
The minister has told a briefing in Cape Town that police were not visible in the vicinity.
“Thus far, 15 suspects have been arrested for the various crime. We’ve also called on all police stations not to turn anyone who wants to open a case away,” says Cele.
#GlobalCitizen Police Minister Bheki Cele responding to crime and security breaches at Sunday’s concert. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018
The star-studded event was marred by a lack of security, with revellers describing harrowing scenes as criminals demanding belongings from some and stabbed others who were trying to catch their lifts home.
Many say police were either not on hand to help or simply turned a blind eye.
Cele expressed sympathy to the victims and has urged them to lay criminal complaints.
#GlobalCitizen #Cele says 260 police officers were deployed to the stadium precinct and eight security companies with plus or minus 2000 personnel on duty.— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) December 5, 2018
He says the police operation lasted until 7am on Monday and they dispersed from the venue at 11am pic.twitter.com/uc5DxTH4uf
Meanwhile, Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) has said all those involved in the execution of the Global Citizen Festival failed in their mandate to provide safety.
But Big Concerts’ Justin Van Wyk says that by law, the police is responsible for providing safety.
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate wedding at New Delhi reception
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
-
Einstein letter doubting God auctioned for $2.89m
-
U2, Coldplay top Forbes list of highest-paid musicians
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 December 2018
-
'Black Panther,' 'A Star is Born' among AFI's top films of 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.