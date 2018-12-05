FifaGate: Guatemala ex-football boss's guilty plea revealed
As part of his plea agreement with the prosecution, Salguero agreed to return $168,000 received in bribes, according to court documents.
NEW YORK – Ex-Guatemala soccer chief and former Fifa executive committee member Rafael Salguero, 72, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in a US court, and will be sentenced by a judge in New York this week, it was revealed Tuesday.
Accused in 2015 of joining a criminal conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to launder money, Salguero pleaded guilty to the four counts and is under house arrest in the United States.
He pleaded guilty on October 27, 2016 in a closed-door hearing with Judge Pamela Chen, who is in charge of the FifaGate case in federal court in Brooklyn.
But the transcript of what took place that day was just released Tuesday, and heavily redacted in places to protect the names of certain countries and entities.
Salguero is one of the defendants in FifaGate, the scandal uncovered by the US government that accused 42 people and sports companies of 92 crimes and accepting more than $200 million in bribes.
At sentencing Thursday, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each, but his cooperation with the prosecution may help his period of incarceration.
As part of his plea agreement with the prosecution, Salguero agreed to return $168,000 received in bribes, according to court documents.
Popular in World
-
IMF's Lagarde urges US, others to reject 'dystopian' path
-
Oil prices skid amid global stock market slump, swelling US supply
-
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor
-
PM May suffers setbacks as Brexit debate starts in Parliament
-
Macron makes U-turn on fuel-tax increases in face of 'yellow vest' protests
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.