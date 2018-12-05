-
IMF's Lagarde urges US, others to reject 'dystopian' pathWorld
Energy experts meet to develop fuel cell market for SA
Bigwigs in the global multi-billion-dollar fuel cell industry are gathered in Pretoria for a conference.
CAPE TOWN - Experts are meeting to develop the local fuel cells market in the country.
Bigwigs in the global multi-billion-dollar fuel cell industry are gathered in Pretoria for a conference.
The Energy Department says the global fuel cell industry has raked in more than R49 billion in 2016, with countries such as Japan, China and the United States taking the lead.
A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, heat and water.
Michael Ellis from the South African Agency for Science and Technology said: “It has also in South Africa been used to power at schools in the North West province and that has now made it possible to provide power to the school using solar energy to produce hydrogen and that hydrogen is sent through to the hydrogen fuel cells system which then keeps the school’s power.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
