Energy experts meet to develop fuel cell market for SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Energy experts meet to develop fuel cell market for SA

Bigwigs in the global multi-billion-dollar fuel cell industry are gathered in Pretoria for a conference.

A fuel cell installation at the 30th Steering Committee Meeting of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy(IPHE) in Pretoria. Picture: Department of Energy
A fuel cell installation at the 30th Steering Committee Meeting of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy(IPHE) in Pretoria. Picture: Department of Energy
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Experts are meeting to develop the local fuel cells market in the country.

Bigwigs in the global multi-billion-dollar fuel cell industry are gathered in Pretoria for a conference.

The Energy Department says the global fuel cell industry has raked in more than R49 billion in 2016, with countries such as Japan, China and the United States taking the lead.

A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, heat and water.

Michael Ellis from the South African Agency for Science and Technology said: “It has also in South Africa been used to power at schools in the North West province and that has now made it possible to provide power to the school using solar energy to produce hydrogen and that hydrogen is sent through to the hydrogen fuel cells system which then keeps the school’s power.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA