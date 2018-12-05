Einstein letter doubting God auctioned for $2.89m

In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.

NEW YORK – A handwritten letter by Albert Einstein in which the physicist doubts the existence of God was auctioned Tuesday for $2.89 million.

It was a record for an Einstein letter and far surpassed its estimated value of $1.0-1.5 million, Christie's said.

A 1939 letter in which Einstein warned then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt about Germany's atom bomb preparations was auctioned for $2.1 million in 2002.

#AuctionUpdate: Albert Einstein’s God Letter sold at Christie’s New York for $2,892,500, against a high estimate of $1.5 million. https://t.co/yRdlqrtbLc — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) December 4, 2018

In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.

"The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses," Einstein wrote.

"The Bible, a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends."

The letter was last sold in 2008 to a private collector for $404,000, Christie's said.