Einstein letter doubting God auctioned for $2.89m
In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.
NEW YORK – A handwritten letter by Albert Einstein in which the physicist doubts the existence of God was auctioned Tuesday for $2.89 million.
It was a record for an Einstein letter and far surpassed its estimated value of $1.0-1.5 million, Christie's said.
A 1939 letter in which Einstein warned then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt about Germany's atom bomb preparations was auctioned for $2.1 million in 2002.
#AuctionUpdate: Albert Einstein’s God Letter sold at Christie’s New York for $2,892,500, against a high estimate of $1.5 million. https://t.co/yRdlqrtbLc— Christie's (@ChristiesInc) December 4, 2018
In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God.
"The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses," Einstein wrote.
"The Bible, a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends."
The letter was last sold in 2008 to a private collector for $404,000, Christie's said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate wedding at New Delhi reception
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 4 December 2018
-
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor
-
U2, Coldplay top Forbes list of highest-paid musicians
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.