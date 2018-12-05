Denel: We are not for sale

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Denel: We are not for sale

This comes amid reports that the ailing arms company has been mulling an investment offer from Saudi Arabia.

Picture: @denelsoc/Facebook.com.
Picture: @denelsoc/Facebook.com.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - State arms manufacturer Denel says the company and its entities are not for sale.

This comes amid reports that the ailing arms company has been mulling an investment offer from Saudi Arabia.

Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla has told Parliament’s public enterprises c
ommittee that there’s also no agreement for financial assistance from Qatar.

Hlahla says even though the arms manufacturer is in a liquidity crunch, it doesn’t want to sell, nor does it want foreign financial aid.

“The fact that Denel is not for sale doesn’t mean that Qatar doesn’t want to buy certain things from Denel. We separate the two. We said we are open for business, you can talk to us about the things you wish to buy from Denel.”

She says there’s also no deal with Saudi Arabia for it to buy a stake in the company.

“As recently as last week, somebody came to meet us for the first time, we disagreed with their belief that Denel is up for sale.”

Treasury has extended Denel’s government guarantee to R3.4 billion and the board says all its loans have been obtained from local banks.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA