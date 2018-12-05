Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
It emerged in April that a R1 million bursary had been awarded to Oarabile Mahumapelo to attend flight school.
CAPE TOWN - Denel has conceded that a bursary granted to the son of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo was illegal.
It emerged in April that a R1 million bursary had been awarded to Oarabile Mahumapelo to attend flight school.
Denel on Wednesday told Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee that it has cancelled the bursary and is reserving its right to recover the money.
Denel awarded a bursary to Oarabile Mahumapelo that was not to exceed R1.15 million.
But a forensic investigation has found that the air school was not an approved study institution in terms of the state-owned company’s bursary policy.
It was awarded without following the selection process.
Denel board member Talib Sadik: "The bursaries were not advertised as required by the policy nor was it approved by the bursary committee of Denel and as a result of that we’ve terminated the bursary policy."
Denel’s former chief executive Zwelakhe Ntshepe previously denied the bursary was not above board and has since resigned.
Popular in Business
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
-
SA motorists welcome fuel price drop
-
[CARTOON] New Dawn, Interrupted
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
-
Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.