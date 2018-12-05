DA to march to Gauteng Premier’s office to end e-tolls

The DA delegation will include Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to march on Premier David Makhura’s office in Johannesburg today to put pressure on him to take stronger measures and even possible court action to scrap the e-tolling system.

Monday marked five years since the implementation of the controversial system with much uncertainty about its future as the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng believes e-tolls will no longer exist in six months.

The DA delegation will include Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.

Msimanga says they will be handing over a petition signed by over 50,000 people asking the Premier David Makhura to convince the government not to renew Sanral’s contract with the Electronic Toll Collection, which is costing the country billions of rands.

“It was said that this contract is coming to an end December this year but we’re continuously being kept in the dark.”

But there seem to be discrepancies about the contract as ETC confirmed to Eyewitness News the contract was supposed to come to an end on Monday but was last year extended by another year which means a new tender process will go out next year.

ETC CEO Coenie Vermaak said on Monday there is nothing suspicious with the extension of the contract with Sanral.

“Sanral always had the option as per original contract to extend it with one year.”

Msimanga says marchers will start gathering at the Westgate transport hub after 10am and end in Newtown.

