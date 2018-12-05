DA to march to Gauteng Premier’s office to end e-tolls
The DA delegation will include Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to march on Premier David Makhura’s office in Johannesburg today to put pressure on him to take stronger measures and even possible court action to scrap the e-tolling system.
Monday marked five years since the implementation of the controversial system with much uncertainty about its future as the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng believes e-tolls will no longer exist in six months.
The DA delegation will include Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, the party’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi.
Msimanga says they will be handing over a petition signed by over 50,000 people asking the Premier David Makhura to convince the government not to renew Sanral’s contract with the Electronic Toll Collection, which is costing the country billions of rands.
“It was said that this contract is coming to an end December this year but we’re continuously being kept in the dark.”
But there seem to be discrepancies about the contract as ETC confirmed to Eyewitness News the contract was supposed to come to an end on Monday but was last year extended by another year which means a new tender process will go out next year.
ETC CEO Coenie Vermaak said on Monday there is nothing suspicious with the extension of the contract with Sanral.
“Sanral always had the option as per original contract to extend it with one year.”
Msimanga says marchers will start gathering at the Westgate transport hub after 10am and end in Newtown.
WATCH: E-tolls: Where are we 5 years on?
Popular in Politics
-
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
-
Anti-apartheid activist Alex Boraine dies
-
Breytenbach: 'I'll happily serve under Batohi's leadership'
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
New NDPP Batohi urged to uphold Constitution to avoid political interference
-
Shamila Batohi: 'NPA will devote efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.