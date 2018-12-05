DA slates Makhura over handling of e-tolls

DA members marched to Premier David Makhura's office to put pressure on him to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with the finance and transport ministers to scrap e-tolls.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed Gauteng Premier David Makhura for the way the e-tolls matter is being handled, accusing him of not doing enough to convince the national government that the province cannot afford to pay.

DA members marched to Makhura's office on Wednesday to put pressure on him to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with the finance and transport ministers to scrap e-tolls.

They also handed over a petition signed by 50,000 people to demand that the contract South African National Roads Agency has with the Electronic Toll Collection company not be extended.

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says neither the African National Congress nor Makhura are serious enough about scrapping e-tolls.

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says neither the African National Congress nor Makhura are serious enough about scrapping e-tolls.

“We’ll let the people of Gauteng know that the premier doesn’t take them seriously… You might think the people of Gauteng are stupid, but they are seeing exactly what you are.”

Party members marched through the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday in the scorching sun calling for an end to the controversial system.

The Gauteng government has accepted the DA's memorandum but has defended Makhura's position that the system must be scrapped.

The Gauteng premier's office says its puzzled by the DA's anti-e-tolls march on its premises, saying Makhura has been consistent in his call for the system to be scrapped.

The premier's spokesperson Thabo Masebe says Makhura made a commitment back in 2014 when he established a panel of 15 members to look into the socio-economic impact of the e-tolling system.

Masebe says Makhura did what he could and the matter is now at a national level.

“We expect the national government to deal with the matter. There’s no need for anybody to march against the premier for a matter which he is already taken leadership in dealing with.”

