CT Mayor Dan Plato goes walkabout in CBD to address crime concerns

Plato spoke with vendors and commuters at the Grand Parade and Green Market Square.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj speak with business owners at Green Market Square during a walkabout in the City Centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj speak with business owners at Green Market Square during a walkabout in the City Centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has emphasised the importance of forming partnerships to reduce crime in the city centre.

Plato on Wednesday morning staged a walkabout through the city’s central business district to interact with business owners, informal traders and residents.

Plato has ventured into the hustle and bustle of the Cape Town CBD.

Plato spoke with vendors and commuters at the Grand Parade and Green Market Square.

“The Parade area has drug problems and not enough parking space. So, it’s a wide variety of issues,” says Plato.

Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj accompanied Plato.

“The biggest crime threat in the city centre is theft auto motor vehicles, followed by robberies which are dangerous instruments. We're busy conducting stops and searches. There a number of operations all over the place, especially in hotspot areas,” Hansraj says.

Officials have vowed the safety and security measures are being rolled out on an ongoing basis, throughout the year.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

