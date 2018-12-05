CT Mayor Dan Plato goes walkabout in CBD to address crime concerns
Plato spoke with vendors and commuters at the Grand Parade and Green Market Square.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has emphasised the importance of forming partnerships to reduce crime in the city centre.
Plato on Wednesday morning staged a walkabout through the city’s central business district to interact with business owners, informal traders and residents.
Plato has ventured into the hustle and bustle of the Cape Town CBD.
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on walkabout in the CBD to interact with business owners regarding their complaints and ideas to improve operations in the City Centre. KB pic.twitter.com/6arrTuO2s3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 5, 2018
Plato spoke with vendors and commuters at the Grand Parade and Green Market Square.
“The Parade area has drug problems and not enough parking space. So, it’s a wide variety of issues,” says Plato.
Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj accompanied Plato.
“The biggest crime threat in the city centre is theft auto motor vehicles, followed by robberies which are dangerous instruments. We're busy conducting stops and searches. There a number of operations all over the place, especially in hotspot areas,” Hansraj says.
Officials have vowed the safety and security measures are being rolled out on an ongoing basis, throughout the year.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
Johann Rupert receives backlash for undermining black people in interview
-
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
-
Anti-apartheid activist Alex Boraine dies
-
SABC retrenchments sees 3 board members submit resignations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.