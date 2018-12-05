CT family left devastated after boy bitten to death by dogs

It is believed that the six-year-old was attacked in a road earlier this week. The two animals escaped from their owner’s property.

CAPE TOWN – A family has been devastated after a boy was bitten to death by two dogs in the Hillview area.

It is alleged a gate had been left open.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Belinda Abrahams says the dogs have been put down.

“There’s always a reason why dogs bite. Power breeds are unfairly getting a bad reputation in the media and people have to realise that all dogs can bite, it’s not just power breed.

“Unfortunately, an attack by a power breed is obviously a lot more severe and in this instant has been fatal.”

