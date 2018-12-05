CT family left devastated after boy bitten to death by dogs
It is believed that the six-year-old was attacked in a road earlier this week. The two animals escaped from their owner’s property.
CAPE TOWN – A family has been devastated after a boy was bitten to death by two dogs in the Hillview area.
It is believed that the six-year-old was attacked in a road earlier this week. The two animals escaped from their owner’s property.
It is alleged a gate had been left open.
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Belinda Abrahams says the dogs have been put down.
“There’s always a reason why dogs bite. Power breeds are unfairly getting a bad reputation in the media and people have to realise that all dogs can bite, it’s not just power breed.
“Unfortunately, an attack by a power breed is obviously a lot more severe and in this instant has been fatal.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
-
SA motorists welcome fuel price drop
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.